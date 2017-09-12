City police are looking for two males after a cellphone was taken from Staples in north-Barrie Sunday.

Just after 4 p.m., the pair entered the store and went directly to the cellphone area.

They split up, police said, circling but stalling near the cellphones, causing one alarm to sound.

One left and headed south on Bayfield Street.

A Black Samsung Galaxy A5 on display was taken and the alarm went off.

The second male fled the store on foot, and was last seen leaving the parking lot in a grey Toyota RAV4, with a no spare tire on the back.

One was wearing a sweater with yellow writing saying 'Every day I'm hustlin'.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. C. Conroy at 705-725-7025, ext. 2795 or at ccoroy@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.