BRADFORD – A local man faces impaired driving and drug charges after police received numerous complaints from citizens Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police patrolling a neighbourhood park at 5 a.m. spotted a vehicle in the parking lot and spoke to its three occupants.

An officer smelled alcohol on the driver's breath, police said, he failed a roadside screening and was taken to the station for further tests.

During a police search, small denomination bills were found on the driver and cocaine was found in the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, cocaine possession and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.