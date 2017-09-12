Baby raccoon found burned in Barrie dies unexpectedly
A $1,000 reward has been offered to determine who threw a flammable substance on a raccoon located near Huronia North Park in Barrie last month. The raccoon has since died. SUBMITTED
A baby raccoon that was lit on fire and left in a Barrie park last month has died.
An official at Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton says the raccoon, dubbed Phoenix Rose, died unexpectedly last Thursday after a near-miraculous recovery.
Procyon’s Linda Moores says volunteer staff at the registered charity are devastated.
She says the animal had been treated by a veterinarian for burns to its face, arms, belly and one side of its body after a woman found it in a park in Barrie.
Police believe a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.
Barrie police say they are continuing their animal cruelty investigation, but have no suspects in custody.
* CANADIAN PRESS