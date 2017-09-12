A baby raccoon that was lit on fire and left in a Barrie park last month has died.

An official at Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton says the raccoon, dubbed Phoenix Rose, died unexpectedly last Thursday after a near-miraculous recovery.

Procyon’s Linda Moores says volunteer staff at the registered charity are devastated.

She says the animal had been treated by a veterinarian for burns to its face, arms, belly and one side of its body after a woman found it in a park in Barrie.

Police believe a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.

Barrie police say they are continuing their animal cruelty investigation, but have no suspects in custody.

