Barrie Examiner assistant regional editor Jessica Owen, left, and Examiner reporter Cheryl Browne show off their winning entries Monday morning during the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week, held at the the Mapleview Drive East franchise.

Local media took part in the 14th annual fun event to raise awareness and cash for Hospice Simcoe and Big Brothers Big Sisters Barrie and District.

Barrie, Stroud and Alcona restaurants and their owners took part.

Representatives from local media, including newspapers, radio stations and TV were invited to compete to see who could decorate a Tim Hortons Smile Cookie with the most speed, talent and creativity.

Owen won the 'most thoughtful' cookie while Browne won 'best smile'.

Smile Cookie Week runs until Sunday.

