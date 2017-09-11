INNISFIL – A Thornhill man faces an impaired charge after a vessel was found adrift on Lake Simcoe Sunday morning.

South Simcoe police's marine unit was called at 11 a.m. about a vessel, which was found 250 metres north of Kon Tiki Marina.

As officers approached, they could see keys in the boat's ignition.

The boat appeared abandoned, but its sole occupant appeared from the cabin and spoke to officers – who arrested him for impaired operation of a vessel.

With the help of the York Regional police marine unit, a 45-year-old man was removed from the boat and taken for testing.

He was charged with impaired operation of a vessel, his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and he has a court date later this month.

Impaired boating carries the same penalties as impairing driving, police said.