STAFF – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting an anti-human trafficking conference at the Barrie Holiday Inn on Monday and Tuesday.

OPP will introduce law enforcement and victim services personnel to the methods used to coerce victims of both sex and labour trafficking and explain how to identify victims.

“People from communities across Ontario are being lured, groomed and manipulated into becoming involved in the sex trade,” said Insp. Tina Chalk of the OPP’s Anti-Human Trafficking Investigation co-ordination team.

The keynote speak is Dr. Jacqui Liner, an internationally recognized expert on the psychological profiling of survivors of human trafficking.