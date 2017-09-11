ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - A Grey Highlands man was arrested after a truck did donuts, struck an electrical box and its driver later fell out on the pickup here Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a white Ford F350 was seen on Northwood Court doing donuts, striking the hydro box and leaving.

A short time later, the same truck was spotted on the side of Line 2, with damage to its front end, OPP said.

When people approached and the driver's door was opened, police said the driver fell out.

A 20-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, his vehicle was impounded for a week and he has a court date in Barrie later this month.