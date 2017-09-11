Editor's note 'unjust': LETTER

Editor’s note ‘unjust’

(Re: ‘Poll story ‘a sham’’ in the Sept. 2 edition of the Examiner and ‘Don’t shoot the messenger’ in the Sept. 7 edition of the Examiner)

I take issue with the fact that the Barrie Examiner added an addendum to our (Sept. 2) letter saying that Aileen Carroll is the former Barrie MP and former MPP, and added nothing to the letter of Doug Jure.

I find that unjust.

The Barrie Examiner had the onus to add the addendum, saying that Mr. Jure was the former president of the Liberal Provincial Riding Association and the appointee of the Liberal government to the police services board.

Aileen Carroll

Barrie