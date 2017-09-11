OSHAWA -

The Durham Lords golf team has announced Barrie's Josh Taylor as its newest recruit for the upcoming season.

"I started playing golf at a pretty young age," Taylor said. "I went through some Ontario events and made it to regionals a few times, finishing top five, so I can't complain about that."

Carrying an index of 1.6, Taylor brings a lengthy resume of success on the course to Durham College. This year, Taylor was a two-time winner on the 2017 Pepsi Taylor, runner-up for the Pepsi Titleist Tour Order of Merit and placed in the top 20 at the U.S. Junior Nationals in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Taylor has seen a lot of success in his hometown, where he earned MVP honours on the golf team at Innisdale Secondary School every year from 2013 until 2016. He was also named the Barrie Country Club junior club champion last year.

Over the years, Taylor has had a number of top-10 finishes at Golf Ontario events across the province.

With Durham College hosting the 2017 Ping Canadian Colleges Athletic Association national championships at the Royal Ashburn Golf Club in October, Taylor will have the opportunity to compete on the national stage in his rookie season.

"I'm very excited for nationals," he said. "Playing at nationals is going to be a perfect opportunity for me."

The Durham golf team will head to the Fire Rock Golf Course for the Fanshawe Invitational on Sept. 16.