The Barrie Colts completed a trade with the Ottawa 67’s on Sunday, acquiring goaltender Leo Lazarev in exchange for a conditional 12th-round pick in 2020.

Lazarev comes to Barrie entering his overage season.

“We are pleased to welcome Leo Lazarev to the Barrie Colts family and look forward to the experience he will bring to our organization,” Colts general manager Jason Ford said in a release posted on the team's website.

The 20-year-old has spent the past three seasons with Ottawa, appearing in 153 career Ontario Hockey League games, finishing last year with a 3.84 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

The Moskva, Russia native won’t have to wait long to face his former team as the Colts take on the 67’s on Sept. 21 to start the season at the Barrie Molson Centre.

The Colts also sent goalie Anthony Dumont-Bouchard, after claiming him off waivers, to Kitchener for a 14th-round pick in 2018.

Barrie now has four goalies listed on its training-camp roster, including 17-year-old Kai Edmonds, 18-year-old Christian Propp and 20-year-old David Ovsjannikov.