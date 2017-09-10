A couple of Sunday morning walks in the parks around Kempenfelt Bay were aided by sunshine, smiles and sore feet.

More than 300 people walked for two separate causes, to raise funds and awareness for both Ovarian Cancer Canada’s Walk of Hope and the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s Kidney Walk.

“People underestimate how difficult life with kidney disease can be,” said Craig Lindsay, 53, whose family was walking on his behalf.

Waiting with a group of volunteers at the St. Vincent Park for the walkers to return, Lindsay said he was lucky to have a kidney and pancreas transplant four years ago.

However, he said the effects of the disease take its toll on the family’s recreation, diet and finances as the sufferer’s health deteriorates.

While the average kidney transplant recipient can wait up to nine years for a donor organ, Lindsay said it may only be a reprieve.

“The transplant isn’t a cure, it’s a treatment. These organs may fail before I do, that’s why raising money helps,” he said.

“I’m hoping research leads to a better cure.”

Barrie’s walk for kidney-disease awareness is small; only 45 people attended its sixth annual walk, but organizer Tisann McSween was thrilled they had surpassed their fundraising goal of $5,000 by more than $1,500.

“One in 10 Canadians is currently living with kidney disease,” McSween said. “So having this walk and letting people know there’s support really gets the message out there.”

Young Cheyenne Hunter, 23, was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) kidney disease in 2015.

“My kidneys weren’t able to function properly and they started scarring themselves,” Hunter said.

The Georgian College business student began a series of steroid, cholesterol and vitamins treatments that put her in remission for more than a year, she said.

“Now it’s relapsing again, so I’ll need more treatments,” she said. “It’s tough to lead a regular life – like work and go to school – like this.”

Across Kempenfelt Bay, some of the first walkers in the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope were returning to Southshore Centre shortly after 11 a.m.

September is national ovarian cancer awareness month, and organizer Victoria Attwood said raising awareness about the deadly female-reproductive organ cancer is paramount.

“It was always known as an old woman’s disease but we’ve got to change that misconception,” Attwood said.

According to the Ovarian Cancer Canada society, each day five Canadian women with ovarian cancer will die.

Another 2,800 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, but more than half won’t survive beyond five years.

Wasaga Beach’s Madison Cook knows it’s not an old-woman’s disease.

“At 10 years old I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” Cook said, after taking part in the walk around the bay.

Although it took several months to diagnose – it was initially diagnosed as a young girl’s growing pains – Cook said the doctors at the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children eventually discovered she had a football-sized tumour growing in her abdomen.

“When I was at Sick Kids, they took out an 11-pound tumour,” she said.

“I’m now technically cured and am cancer-free,” she added with a grin.

More than $40,000 was raised during Sunday’s Walk of Hope, bringing Barrie’s total collected during the last 10 years to more than $500,000.

“It goes to fund early detection of the disease, that’s what we’re focusing on,” Attwood said.

Sunday wasn’t the only day this weekend hikers pulled on their sneakers.

On Saturday, Barrie’s Parkinson SuperWalk was held, adding to the approximately 10,000 people who walked in support of the disease.

Last year’s SuperWalk raised more than $2-million, adding to the $35-million donated since 1990.

