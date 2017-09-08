PENETANGUISHENE – Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care was convicted of a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act in an Ontario court Thursday.

The conviction relates to an April 5, 2016 stabbing of three staff members.

Waypoint has been convicted of failing to ensure there were measures and procedures in place to protect the health and safety of its employees.

Ontario's Labour Ministry said Friday that Waypoint is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.

Waypoint can be fined as much as $500,000, the ministry said.

A 32-year-old man who was a patient at the facility was charged with assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault in April of 2016.

The patient had two screwdrivers during the assault, which he got from Waypoint's vocational services area.

Waypoint houses Ontario's only high-security forensic mental health facility for adult males. It specializes in the treatment of patients whose institutional behaviour represents a serious risk to the safety of the patient or to others, and who cannot be safely managed in a less-secure hospital environment.