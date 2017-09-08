Another Orillia house has been targeted by an arsonist.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday at a West Ridge Boulevard home.

While a small fire set on the semi-detached home’s front porch had been extinguished by the two residents before firefighters and police arrived at the scene, investigators have deemed the incident suspicious.

“It is under investigation,” OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said. “The fire was put out by the residents, so there were no injuries, thank goodness.”

The scene was held until late Thursday while the OPP forensic identification and photographic services section assisted with the investigation.

While Leon didn’t say exactly why investigators from the OPP crime unit determined the fire was deliberately set, he said forensic evidence collected at the scene led to their arson finding.

“At this point, we don’t know who’s responsible for it,” he said. “This could have been a deadly outcome.”

Leon said since the two-storey home is semi-detached, neighbouring homes could have also ended up ablaze had quick action not been taken, especially given the time it took place.

“It’s very fortunate that, due to the action of these individuals, the fire did not get out of control or well established.”

Leon said investigators haven’t linked this latest fire to other cases of unsolved arson in the city, including one last month that left an Albert Street home in ruins.

“There’s nothing to suggest there’s a relationship in any way,” he said. “But we look at (other cases of arson) to see if there’s any commonality.”

Leon said residents should always be vigilant whenever they see something that might seem suspicious, regardless of the hour.

“If you see people who appear to be out of place or activity that’s out of place, call the police,” he said. “It could be someone who’s lost or it could be somebody up to no good.”

Anyone with information about this fire or other unsolved cases of arson in the city is asked to contact police at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222 8477.

