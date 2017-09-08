WASAGA BEACH – Huronia West OPP are looking for two men following a break-in at Jay's Gas Bar & Variety on Mosley Street early Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. determined that one person broke into the business while the other waited outside in an older-model, dark-coloured Toyota Rav4 – which was last seen heading west on McCague Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.