BRADFORD – Police here are warning homeowners about daytime break-ins after two more Thursday.

South Simcoe police say a home on Hulst Drive was entered through an insecure door and a Fred Cook Drive residence was burgled through an open ground-floor window.

In each case, police say, jewelry was targeted.

Investigators say a majority of the break-ins take place during the day, when no one is home.

Thieves often take small items that can be easily concealed, then pawned or sold for cash, police said.

Anyone with information about these break-ins is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.