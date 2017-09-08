Patrick Connors has spent the last three months preparing for Saturday.

The lengthy and agile Barrie fighter faces Cody Kent in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight at Oakville's Sixteen Mile Arena.

Since forcing his last opponent to tap out in his first-ever MMA fight in May, Connors has only been itching to get back in the ring.

"I love fighting; I don't do it for the money. There's nowhere else I'd rather be," said Connors, who receives a $600 payout for entering the fight and a $600 payout if he wins.

His pre-fight ritual reflects his stoic personality.

"Right before the fight I just move around, I start shadow boxing. I'm not big on hitting bags because I like to be light on my feet," Connors said. "I have a song that is my walk out song, its trumpets so that always gets me really pumped up. It's War by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble."

Composure is a strength Connors carries into each fight he enters.

"He's not emotional, he's strategic," said Empire MMA coach Kareem Al Sayed.

The 23 year old has been studying his opponent so diligently that he's completed a new fitness program just to better match up against the shorter and stockier Kent. Some of his primary workouts have included dead lifts and squats.

"I was able to increase my personal bests. I've done a lot of unilateral movements, which is one leg at a time, working on increasing balance as well as strength," Connors explained. "It's helped a lot with my grappling and my wrestling, just giving a little more pop to my takedowns."

Kent, 30, has a professional boxing fight under his belt that Connors doesn't, but this time around it's Kent who's making his professional MMA debut.

"I think I match up well in the striking department. I have a huge reach advantage, I always do, so I'm used to keeping the guys on the outside of their reach and being in my range," said Connors.

What makes the Barrie fighter so deadly is not just that he's a strong boxer, but his competence in each facet of MMA: boxing, wrestling, Jujitsu, and Muay Thai.

In the last MMA fight, his opponent Jo Petahtegoose was primarily a striker, so Connors exploited his weaknesses and defeated Petahtegoose on the ground.

Kent poses a new challenge because he, like Connors, is also well-rounded.

"I'm not looking to implement one thing in particular, just get in a rhythm and see where it goes," said Connors, not giving away any of his playbook.

While Connors has been studying his opponent leading up to the match, he is not oblivious to the fact that Kent has likely been doing the same in his home state of Kentucky.

The Barrie fighter isn't worried because he believes most of the tracks he makes get buried shortly after.

"I'm always changing. If he did take a look at my fights, he'll notice I'm quite different in my approach, I like to evolve and sometimes that just involves leaving some of my game behind," said Connors.

Immersed in martial arts since he was 16, coaches at Empire MMA are impressed by the sheer volume of work Connors has put into the sport.

"He's got a great work ethic. He's here all the time. And that's the thing, you can't learn this stuff overnight. That's how you progress," said Empire co-owner and Muay Thai instructor Achilles Meridis.

"He trains right, he's a smart guy. I couldn't be prouder. The goal is not to make clones, but individuals. He's not me, he does his own thing," said coach Al Sayed, who specializes in Jujitsu.

Both his coaches and many Empire colleagues will be among the 70 plus people expected to be cheering Connors on.

When he touches gloves with Kent, Connors recognizes that he is simply the one in the ring.

"Your support system is what's going to get you in there. I'm the person walking in, but without the support system and team behind me I wouldn't be well prepared and I wouldn't be able to make the walk."

The fight night begins at 7 p.m. at the Sixteen Mile Arena in Oakville with tickets starting at $35. Connors and Kent are slated to be fourth on the fight card.