A transport truck rollover at Mapleview Drive and Highway 400 at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday closed the intersection while crews cleared the scene.

There were no injuries.

Barrie police, firefighters, MTO staff and Simcoe County paramedics responded.

According to Samantha Hoffmann, of the Barrie fire department, the truck that was carrying a load of seed failed to negotiate the turn at Mapleview after exiting the southbound 400 ramp, spilling part of its load.

City of Barrie environmental crews also responded to collect the load of seed as well as clean up oil and diesel fuel.