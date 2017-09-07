Next week’s Songwriter Series brings some major talent to Barrie.

Lori Cullen, Taylor Knox and Craig Smith are all slated to perform some of their newest music.

Cullen marks her seventh album release with a bunch of Sexsmith Swinghammer Songs, also the name of the album, which is due out at the end of October.

The Juno Award nominee is considered to be a pop and jazz singer-songwriter and the 12 new tunes on the album was a collaboration between Ron Sexsmith and Kurt Swinghammer.

They wrote the songs together to bring her back into the recording studio.

Cullen had taken a few years off to raise a child, a son, she had with Swinghammer.

Meanwhile, Sexsmith is a close friend of the couple.

The first single is Strange Is This Life.

Knox has surpassed his 2015 debut EP, Lines, with his latest album, Love, released in June.

The first single, and video for Running Into Love contains some old family slides belonging to his grandfather from the 1970s and Knox has given the song a nostalgic sound.

The new record was inspired in part by his recent marriage to his partner of eight years.

It is also the result of experience he has garnered over the past 10 years performing with some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists.

For some of his latest songs, he worked with some of his friends.

Afie Jurvanen, a Barrie musician known for the band Bahamas. produced a few tracks and Molly Rankin of Alvvays, contributing background vocals on several tracks including on Running Into Love.

Smith is working on the final song mixes for his third album, slated for release this year.

He launched his solo recording career 10 years ago with Not Sure Not Sure.

Since then, he has shared the stage with numerous artists from the Strumbellas to Bahamas and Fred Eaglesmith among others.

Smith also continues to record and produce other artists.

Songwriter Series unfolds on Tuesday at the Temple Lounge, Donaleigh’s Irish Public House, 28 Dunlop St. E.. Local singer-songwriter Brett Caswell hosts.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Cost is $12 at the door. Advance tickets, $10, are available through songwriterseries.ca.