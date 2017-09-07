Prince Harry’s Invictus Games lit a spark of courage in Barbara Brown.

The paramedic, who suffered serious injuries when her car collided with a 400-pound bear in northern Ontario a few years ago, grew strength from the young royal’s plans to host games for wounded military men and women.

Standing in the photo gallery of Barrie City Hall – near the parking ticket payment office – Brown was surrounded by art created by a dozen members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“I’m a paramedic by trade. Art is fun for me,” Brown said.

Having draped brown netting across the walls and dressed a mannequin in camouflage gear to create ambiance, Brown has installed the Steel Spirit show depicting both the heartache of war and the dedication of the Canadians who work in the military.

Brown said the art work, created by a corporal, a lieutenant-colonel, sergeant, captain, armoured personnel, imagery technician and a military police officer, is not for sale, but there to be enjoyed by the public for the months of September and October.

“It’s more about showcasing the artwork and supporting our military colleagues,” she said.

One of the artists, retired Master Cpl. Denis Antille, worked on life-support equipment such as ejection seats and other survival gear during his 22-year career in the armed forces.

After taking a five-day hobby course in leather working, Antille found he had a knack for working with leather and began to create both military and Indigenous art.

On one piece of brown leather, Antille stamped a black fern with each frond bent into the silhouetted shape of soldier.

“I get the ideas from the internet, or the feather is from my buddy’s tattoo,” Antille said.

His wife, Nicole, said she was glad he’d picked up art after leaving the armed forces.

“He was going to try carving, but I said no, it would make a big mess,” she said with a laugh. “He can do the leather work when he’s watching TV.”

Artist Dan Shouinard has used acrylics and watercolours to depict images of Afghanistan, Diane Kruger has created art using India ink on paper and Allan Harrison has created a wounded warrior out of red oak.

Brown said the city’s military gallery was not created for solely for soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), however, donations can be made to assist the soldiers who are suffering with the post-war zone experience at www.2intsenate.org/event-the-steel-spirit.

Prince Harry created the Invictus games in 2014 for wounded and ill soldiers and veterans. In May 2016, 500 competitors from 14 countries took part in the sporting events.

Canada’s Invictus Games open on Sept. 23 in Toronto.

Visit the Steel Spirit military art show at Barrie City Hall Monday to Friday during regular office hours.

