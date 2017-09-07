From left, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District executive director Marianne Arbour, Fairview Road Tim Hortons operations manager Mily Grajales and Hospice Simcoe fund development manager Lynda Murtha want to remind area residents about the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

The fundraiser will take place Sept. 11-17, with all proceeds going to two local charities.

Last year, the effort sold more than 100,000 cookies.