PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit put on a car seat clinic in Orillia Thursday morning. It wasn't just Orillia residents attending; one set of expectant parents came all the way from Mactier, while Sarah Sobon brought her twins Kirianna (pictured) and Maddox Daperis, from Alliston. For those parents who couldn't attend but still want to ensure their car seats -- and children -- are safe and secure in their vehicles, visit smdhu.org or call 1-877-721-7520.