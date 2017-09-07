Barrie’s largest school board is looking to the future as they make plans for the former Innisfil land taken over by the city.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act, which came into effect on Jan. 1, 2010, saw 5,664 acres transferred to Barrie, extending municipal wards 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Plans are well underway for the Simcoe County District School Board’s new high school, to be located on former Innisfil land near Mapleview Drive East and Prince William Way, and is expected to be open in September 2019.

Associate director John Dance said the south Barrie secondary school project was initially proposed in the board’s capital Plan 2010 and received Ministry of Education approval in January 2013 and funding to the tune of $27.5 million.

Construction of the new secondary school is expected to begin this fall. It is the largest project currently in progress while the Banting Memorial High School replacement in Alliston is No. 2 on the capital plan priority list at a cost of $34 million.

Dance said new development, such as in areas like the former Innisfil land, doesn’t always result in a new school.

“We use current enrolment and future enrolment projections to determine where growth or decline is likely to occur and where there may be a need for a new school or another solution,” he said. “Sometimes the demographics or growth rates are different than what was expected, or the dwelling type changes such as college students or older adults vs. families with young children.”

Brian Jeffs, the board’s superintendent of business and facility services, said in excess of 5,000 residential units are included in Phase One applications in the area with construction expected to commence in 2018.

“While elementary schools in this area are currently not experiencing critical accommodation pressures, the advancement of the development applications in the Hewitt’s Secondary Plan do require capital priority consideration in order to respond to the scale of the anticipated growth,” he said. “The board has one owned and three designated elementary schools sites in the secondary plan.”

The next largest capital project for the board in Barrie is the major reconstruction project at Barrie North Collegiate, with a cost of just under $9.8 million.

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of September.

Six of the nine classrooms to be renovated are complete, the gym and cafeteria are almost ready and the courtyard just needs interlocking stone, Dance said.

imcinroy@postmedia.com