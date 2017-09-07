Shortly before happy hour ended on Wednesday, a man walked into the liquor store on Bayfield Street and brazenly stuffed two bottles of vodka into his backpack.

Staff confronted the man, but he managed to run from the store with the booze still in his knapsack.

He was last seen walking south on Bayfield Street shortly after 6 p.m.

The man is described as a white male, 30-34 years, medium build, about five-foot-six, with short black hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, blue Adidas running shoes with white stripes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.