A regular mother/daughter day could entail lots of things.

Perhaps a coffee and spending some time together just catching up.

Or how about a 42-kilometre run, a 180-km bike ride mixed in with a 3.8 km swim?

That’s how 18-year-old Meaghan Ryan Evon spent a day with her mother Shannon Bedard-Evon recently at the Subaru Ironman triathlon at Mont-Tremblant in Quebec

The pair crossed the finish line together with a time of 14:45.24.

Meaghan, who was the youngest triathlete to complete the gruelling course that day, credits her mom with inspiring her to run, swim and bike.

It was also her first attempt at a full marathon.

“My mom has always done it since she was little and she’s the reason why it can do it,” the teen said adding crossing that finish line together was an emotional moment. “I can’t even describe it.

“Looking back on it, it just feels like a blur. It went so quickly. There were so many lights and people screaming. I was exhausted, but I didn’t feel tired. It was just amazing.”

Neither mother nor daughter would describe if either held back to cross the finish together.

“On that last five K, the adrenaline overcame us and we both just wanted to get there and we were pushing each other,” Meaghan said. “But if we raced, she would’ve won.”

The Ironman may have been physically punishing but it was also mentally rewarding, she added.

“During the run you meet amazing people, like this 64-year-old woman who has done 18 Ironmans in 18 years. I met a cancer survivor. I met someone who was blind who had a guide with her,” Meaghan said. “Everyone has a story and got there differently, but the finish line means the same thing to us all.”

Her mother said there are moments during the Ironman that can be particularly challenging.

“There are 2,500 swimmers at once immersed in the water,” Shannon said. “So people are swimming over you. You have grown men, knocking goggles off you like you’re in a washing machine. There is that anxiety part of the swim.”

Meaghan said she had a bit of trepidation before the 42-km run on the two-loop course.

“Getting off the bike, I knew I had a marathon ahead of me and I’d never done a marathon before,” she said. “The first lap was really good. I felt really strong. I think I had a lot endorphins going so I didn’t really feel that tired yet. But the second loop of the run course was challenging.

“The last 10 kilometres of the marathon kind of went away, because I knew I had 10 K left and I could hear the music and I knew what I was going to see,” she said. “I was going to see 10,000 people, the lights, the music when I crossed the finished and I just couldn’t stop.”

Being mentally prepared is key, she said.

“I had my positive people around me. I had no negative thoughts the morning of (the event),” Meaghan said. “You have to get yourself in the right mindset and then the day is much easier and much lighter.

“I had my best friend with me cheering me on and my brother. People you don’t even know are yelling, ‘Go Meaghan’,” she added. “You don’t want to let any of them down so you just want to keep going.”

