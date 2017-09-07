Barrie will see another aspect of Lance Anderson’s talent next week: boogie woogie music.

He’ll be Ticklin’ the Ivories, the name of his program, with piano classics by Albert Ammons, Doug Riley, Otis Spann, Jim Yancey, Ray Charles, Dr. John and others.

The concert will also a include a special performance of OP’s Boogie, which he played on the critically acclaimed CD, Oscar With Love. Anderson performed the music and co-produced the three-disc package in 2015 to commemorate Oscar Peterson’s 90th birthday.

Last year, Anderson brought the music to Barrie for a Midday Music With Shigeru concert. It was also voted Jazz FM’s record of the year for 2016.

Anderson’s plans for the upcoming concert will also feature special tribute to his friend and colleague, pianist Mark Rutherford. The Elmvale-based musician was well known in Simcoe County and beyond for his music, which ran the gamut from blues to jazz and musical theatre before he died Dec. 31, 2010.

Anderson, named Maple Blues’ keyboardist of the year for 2014, has had an eclectic career which ranges from writing songs with Gordon Pinsent to touring with Mr. Dressup.

Trained as a classical pianist, Anderson has worked as a musical director and session pianist with many well-known artists.

He is also a Juno Award-winning producer (Leahy) with his own label. Make It Real Records records live-off-the-floor to capture the drama of a real performance and has included artists from Fathead to Garth Hudson, The Cameo Blues Band and more.

Anderson premiered the two-man theatrical production Oscar Peterson – The Jazz Legend and the Man I Knew in 2013 at the Orillia Opera House and performed it at Barrie’s Colours of Music festival in 2014.

An orchestral arrangement of Peterson’s Canadiana Suite had its premiere earlier this year with the Okanagan Symphony in Kelowna, B.C.

Based in Orillia, Anderson is also known internationally as a Hammond organ player. He plays with an organ and drum duo Anderson & Sloski. The duo released their second CD last spring and have since appeared at several jazz and/or blues festivals and were featured on CBC Radio’s Saturday Night Blues.

He performs at the Seniors Serenade concert on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Grace United Church, 350 Grove St. E., beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Refreshments, tea and cookies, follow at 3:30 p.m. for $5.