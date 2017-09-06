Training like the pros

The Barrie Sharks peewee ‘BB’ team recently took part in a skills camp at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Ford of Canada selected the local team to visit the ACC, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for a rare opportunity to train like a professional hockey player.

The team was one of 16 chosen from across southern Ontario for their dedication to their communities and charitable contributions.

“We’re very proud of what the team has achieved this season on and off the ice,” said Barrie Sharks peewee ‘BB’ coach Shawn Denomme. “The goal is to not just improve the skills of our young athletes, but also their teamwork, confidence and sense of responsibility.”

The Sharks team has been involved in many charitable organizations and community efforts throughout the season, including organizing a bake and craft sale to raise donations for Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program, donating money to the Melissa Sutton ICE’d Pink breast cancer fundraiser, contributing food to the Edgar Burton Christmas food drive, as well as donating newly purchased Christmas gifts to those in need and volunteering to sort and package food for Christmas Cheer Barrie.