If it’s back to school, here’s a Paper View hoping to make the grade.

It’s been years since I was a student.

Not eons, if counting the part-time Laurentian University English courses taken five or six summers ago at Orillia’s Georgian College campus.

Nice place. Not as hectic as Georgian’s Barrie campus. The grounds were always a rich green, leafy and, on those hot Wednesday summer evenings the hallways were cool and more or less barren except for our class of 13 or 14 students.

The reason for taking those English courses: some lingering regret for not jumping into university right after high school, as so many of my friends did.

And the reason for that was simple: I didn’t know what the heck I wanted to do in life.

I wound up taking a two-year marketing course at Georgian College in Barrie. It included basic accounting, but numbers have never seen a welcome mat outside this cranium. Words, yes. English; history; the On Language column in the New York Times Sunday Magazine; the odd novel; the sports section of any and every newspaper, yes. Numbers, no.

So, on the very first assignment, I wound up copying another student’s homework, the homework that was to prepare us for the second assignment which would, surprise surprise, be slightly more advanced than the first one.

Can you guess how I handled the second assignment?

Yes, your guess is correct.

Repeating the charade, and heading towards end-of-term reckoning, a kind of inevitable sadness crept in.

I knew I could borrow again and make it appear as if I knew what I was doing, but I knew (God knew, and very likely my accounting instructor knew) that although I was on the train, it was a train scheduled eventually to make a stop at Examville. And that my ticket would not be punched. Because it was fake.

And if you’re wondering, yes, I duly flunked that course.

Back to a career choice. On my 21st birthday, my brother Gord gave me “On Writing Well,” by William Zinsser.

Great book, whether you’re thinking about joining the fraternity of writing professionals; just wanting to be clear and concise while writing a memo or email; or, you enjoy reading about English.

I hear ya: “reading about English” doesn’t ignite the same box of spiritual explosives as “Leafs win the Cup!”

On the other hand, make a bit of effort and you may wind up surprising yourself. Our language and its vast number of quirky, illuminating nuts and bolts can be addictive.

Right now, for instance, you could be thinking “How come ‘interesting’ is OK, but ‘addicting’ is wrong?”

Fair question.

If I were a professional grammarian, I could give you a professional answer. But I’m not. I play it mostly by ear.

Anyway, accounting-schmounting. Who needs numbers? As the byline below states, just as it has stated every week for the last eight years, I’m a freelance writer. A genuine, professional Canadian freelance writer.

For practical purposes, it means possession of a bank balance on perpetual life support. Not fun.

Then again, I’m able to describe quite well my bank teller’s emotional state when she hands me a receipt with my updated balance: sunny rays shooting from eyes making contact with customers who actually have money, begin to retreat… and then, there it is, that familiar, commiserative look of sorrow.

I like to think it’s a look that sometimes finds the strength to wonder, “How come there’s no patron saint for Canadian freelance writers in need of cash?”

