Shooting the messenger, city praised: LETTERS

Don’t shoot the messenger

(Re: ‘Grits rise in polls,’ in the Aug. 29 edition of the Examiner)

Forgetting that in politics you shouldn’t shoot the messenger, the Carrolls called Bob Bruton’s article “a sham.”

Using a government-paid poll on its policies’ popularity to promote the idea that the Liberal Party’s fortunes are on the rise is misleading.

The problem that the premier faces is the themes of a fair Ontario are popular, but voters have serious reservations about the party’s competence to deliver on those promises.

A fair Ontario. Hike the minimum wage.

Sure, but in a sluggish economy the hike is too fast. Permanent jobs will be cut. In their place, more part-time jobs. A problem for far too long.

This echoes the promise for a provincial pension plan in the last campaign. Fortunately, the federal government came to the rescue. An ad campaign and staff expenses (and severances) reportedly came to $80 million. Never have federal-provincial relations cost so much.

A fair Ontario. Free prescription drug coverage for youth and kids. Hastily dropped into the 2017 budget without a costing just after the New Democrats made a somewhat similar proposal.

A fair Ontario. Rent control and affordable housing, and a basic income pilot. After almost four years in power, why did these take so long?

Patrick Brown has served Barrie well. He has talked about policies concerning education, regulatory burden, infrastructure and proper governance. But he is not falling into the trap that the New Democrats did with drug coverage.

Andrea Horwath and the New Democrats have policies, too.

So come next June, Patrick will challenge the rationale and cost of Liberal policies and their competence in governing.

And Andrea will ask if we going to vote for the Liberals or the real NDP.

Doug Jure

Barrie

City praised

The city deserves credit for many things I am sure, but I would like to mention three here.

1. I attended Illuminate Barrie on Sunday. It was well done, especially the impressive collection of historical displays and performances for Canada’s 150. It was well worth a visit.

2. The parks and recreation department does a wonderful job of maintaining the flowers, trees and gardens, not only in the parks but on many vacant street corners and other places.

3. It is great to see so many roads being repaired. I hope next year someone will look at Victoria, John and Granville streets. It is good to look after the things we have before we look for new projects.

Thanks to all for their work.

Joan Lowery

Barrie