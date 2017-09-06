Rain man in Barrie
Caught off guard in a torrential downpour, a quick-thinking Dave Shellswell found a piece of cardboard to keep himself dry while walking along Tiffin Street earlier this week. The heavy rain eventually lifted offering our region and afternoon of sunny weather. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
