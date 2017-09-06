The on-ice chemistry between Andrei Svechnikov and Alexey Lipanov is obvious to anyone who watched the Russian forwards dominate during the opening week of Barrie Colts training camp.

Sit down and talk to the dynamic Russian duo for a few minutes and it’s quite clear the two are just as close off the ice.

There’s no shortage of joking, laughs and one-liners.

Even teammate Kirill Nizhnikov, the Russian translator for this interview, can hardly contain his laughter.

“They start answering the question before I even start asking it,” said Nizhnikov, as Lipanov and Svechnikov burst into laughter.

It’s suggested to Svechnikov and Lipanov they should have their own comedy show here.

“It’d be easy,” Svechnikov said.

“We should,” Lipanov added. “We would light it up.”

No doubt they would, but hockey and their fast blossoming careers are the only priority right now for both.

Lipanov, Barrie’s first-round pick in last year’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, is already an NHL prospect. The centre was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third-round (76th overall) of June’s NHL Draft.

Svechnikov, the Colts’ first-overall pick in this year’s CHL Import Draft, is regarded by many as the top prospect for the 2018 NHL Draft.

The highly skilled pair developed that special chemistry playing on the same line while representing Russia over the last two years at world tournaments.

“We’ve played together some the last two years and of course that (chemistry) makes it easier here,” Svechnikov said. “We can play with our eyes closed because we can find each other on the ice.”

That was quite clear in scrimmages in the opening days of camp last week. The two seem to find each other no matter where they are on the ice.

“They have great vision,” Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk said of his newest Russian stars. “They let the puck do the work. They move their feet all the time and when you’re moving your feet, you’re moving pucks quick and you’re hard to check.

“You get people, all of a sudden, turning in circles,” the coach added. “They’re definitely guys that have an instinct that serves them well, and that’s an important part of creating offence.”

For Svechnikov, who is quite familiar with North American hockey, the decision to come to play in Barrie wasn’t a difficult one. His older brother and Detroit Red Wings prospect Evgeny played for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Last year, the younger Svechnikov joined the Muskegon Lumberjacks and lit up the United States Hockey League as a 16-year-old rookie. One of the league’s youngest players, the six-foot-three, 184-pound winger finished sixth overall in scoring with 29 goals and 29 assists in 48 games.

Svechnikov’s agent, Mark Gandler, suggested the best step this year to continue his development would be playing in the OHL with Barrie.

“He said it’s a good team to be on, so I got drafted here,” the 17-year-old said of taking Gandler’s advice. “It’s a league where there is more of a chance to be drafted in the NHL.”

Having a familiar face in Lipanov and another Russian native in Nizhnikov here to help him adjust made the decision that much easier.

“Of course it does,” said Svechnikov, whose English is still very limited. “It makes it easier in the dressing room and getting used to the team and living here.

“It’s going to make it easier to adapt and play in the United States for all three of us.”

Lipanov also believed coming to Barrie was the best step for him to take in his development.

The Lightning, he said, never told him where he should play this season.

“It was my own decision to be closer to Tampa,” the 18-year-old Moscow native explained. “Playing here will make it easier to adapt to the North American game and improve my chances to play with Tampa in the NHL.”

A smart player with excellent agility and quickness, Lipanov works hard to be effective at both ends of the rink. He patterns his game after an NHL star who is considered one of the world’s top two-way centres.

“Jonathan Toews,” Lipanov said without hesitation in naming the Chicago Blackhawks captain. “I love the two-way game he plays and I want to be that kind of player. I’ve watched him play a lot and I like how he competes.”

Few have little doubt Svechnikov will become an elite player in the OHL. He can beat defenders in so many ways. He’s already a package of elite skill, explosive speed and brute force.

Around a defender or through him, either way is just fine by Svechnikov.

“That’s always been part of my game,” he said of his willingness to play a gritty game.

Confidence is also a big part of his package. The Colts winger knows he arrives in the OHL with high expectations.

It’s all but certain he’ll draw more attention from NHL scouts than any other player in the OHL, but that doesn’t bother him one bit.

Svechnikov says his focus is on what happens on the ice.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” he said. “I just have to keep working. You never stop working.”

Nor does he say is he nervous about his first OHL season.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Why would I be nervous?”

Lipanov also exudes some of that same confidence. Helping Barrie win hockey games will help him reach the NHL.

“I want to sign an NHL contract and play in Tampa Bay next year,” said the six-foot-one, 170-pound centre, who just turned 18 two weeks ago. “I want to play in the NHL and I’ll do what I need to do to get there.”

Hawerchuk believes what also makes both Svechnikov and Lipanov good players is their desire to win hockey games. Both have plenty to be motivated by this season, but winning, he says, is just as important.

“I also think they are the kind of guys that are playing a game and they’re keeping score,” Hawerchuk said. “They want to win and they want to produce. Good players want that.”

Both Svechnikov and Lipanov like the idea of getting to play on a line with Nizhnikov and forming a Russian trio.

Thought that, they both say, is up to Hawerchuk.

“It’d be neat for the three of us to play on a line, but it’s whatever the coach wants,” said Svechnikov, a native of Barnaul, Russia. “You don’t get to pick who you get to play with. That’s not how it works. You have to listen to the coach.”

Now about that comedy, who would be the real star? Both are asked who is funnier?

“Of course me,” Lipanov said without hesitation.

Svechnikov is asked if this is true.

“Yeah, he’s fine,” he said. “He’s hilarious.”

The three Russians break out in laughter. Pretty much the way things started when they first sat down.