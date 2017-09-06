Men can make a positive difference and they are being asked to do just that during the eighth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

The awareness-raising and cash-generating event will once again be taking part at Heritage Park in support of the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.

As part of the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence, this year’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will run on Sept. 16.

Men don’t necessarily have to wear high-heeled shoes to show their support, although that is one fun aspect of the event, according to Lisa Spinks-Smith, the shelter’s development manager.

“We need men to be a part of the solution of ending violence against women because it’s not just a women’s issue. It affects men, too,” she said. “It could be their sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin, friend or a co-worker.”

Dino Melchior, a long-time supporter of the shelter, knows that all too well.

“Violence against women is an issue that is close to my heart,” he said. “I have a very, very dear friend named Angela White who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in England.”

The memory of the tragedy in 2011 is still fresh in his mind to this day, Melchior said.

“I still have the last text she ever sent me when she told me things had really gone sideways with her boyfriend,” he said. “A few days later, her sister sent me an email saying she had been murdered. He wasn’t found guilty because he jumped in front of a train and took his own life.”

There was an inquest into both their deaths and investigators concluded that he killed her.

“It’s still on my mind and that’s why Walk a Mile in her Shoes is so important,” Melchior said. “There are so many women out there who are physically abused or mentally abused.”

He said he is a huge supporter of the work the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie does.

“It provides women with a place to go and get assistance about what to do next. It also gives them a physical place to go, and their kids too, until they work things out,” Melchior said. “It lets them know that, ‘Hey, people care and people are here to help you out’.

“And then take them to the next step and guide them, kind of a stepping stone and get them back into society again.”

Spinks-Smith said violence against women is still an “epidemic” in communities across the country and right here in Barrie.

“The problem isn’t getting any better. One of the scary statistics is that every six days in Canada, a woman is killed because of intimate-partner violence,” she said. “We’re seeing an increase in women reaching out to get help.”

There are almost 1,300 phone calls that come into the shelter’s crisis line throughout the year.

“We serve about 2,000 women and children every year. More than 200 stay in the shelter and then there are another 400 who are supported through the outreach office,” Spinks-Smith said, adding that includes one-on-one counselling.

“Once they leave the shelter, that doesn’t mean the trauma stops. They need ongoing counselling and support,” she added.

Walk a Mile in her Shoes is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps to keep its programs and services available to women and children

This year’s goal is $40,000.

While the idea of a 250-pound man stumbling down the sidewalk in three-inch stilettos is amusing, that shouldn’t stop them from coming out to the event, Spinks-Smith said.

“Men don’t have to wear high heels. The main thing is that they come out in support and have fun with us, and bring their families too, and draw awareness to the issue,” she said. “When men are involved and standing up and saying, ‘That’s not cool or acceptable behaviour’, they are role models.”

Women who are in need of support can call the shelter’s crisis line at 705-728-2544.

To learn more about Walk a Mile in her Shoes or how you can support the shelter, visit www.barrieshelter.com.

