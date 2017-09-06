Man steals many undies
Man sought after stealing ladies underwear.
Barrie police say almost 100 pairs of ladies’ underwear were taken from the Georgian Mall’s La Senza lingerie store just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Video surveillance captured the incident and reveals a man swiftly removing a stack of approximately 96 underpants from a display table, placing them in a bag and quickly leaving the store.
Police describe the man as a black male with a thin build, about six-foot-four-inches in height. He was wearing a red bandana, white T-shirt, dark pants, flip flops and carrying a large white bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.