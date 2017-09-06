Man sought after stealing ladies underwear.

Barrie police say almost 100 pairs of ladies’ underwear were taken from the Georgian Mall’s La Senza lingerie store just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Video surveillance captured the incident and reveals a man swiftly removing a stack of approximately 96 underpants from a display table, placing them in a bag and quickly leaving the store.

Police describe the man as a black male with a thin build, about six-foot-four-inches in height. He was wearing a red bandana, white T-shirt, dark pants, flip flops and carrying a large white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.