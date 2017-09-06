A plaque was recently placed in the new garden at Hospice Simcoe to thank the three Rotary Clubs for their commitment of $24,000 each to their Hummingbird Campaign that purchased the land to create a new parking lot and garden space for Hospice Simcoe. From left are Alf Dick from the Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia; Monique Vaillencourt, president of Rotary Club of Barrie Kempenfelt; Joe Beleskey, president of Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia; Kelly Hubbard, executive director at Hospice Simcoe; and David McCullough, president of Rotary Club of Barrie. SUBMITTED