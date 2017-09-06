Barrie residents may not recognize the name of H. John Murphy.

But when they turn on their taps or plug in their toaster, they should know the fundamental infrastructure that makes this city as successful as it is, is in much part due to Murphy and his vision four decades ago.

He worked in the city’s public utilities commission (PUC) for nearly 40 years and was instrumental in creating Barrie’s electricity and water systems, which attracted industry and led to the city’s early growth in the 50s and 60s.

Now his legacy has been memorialized at the Sunnidale Park water reservoir and pumping station with a plaque and sign that were unveiled on Wednesday.

While the massive 92-metre by 39-metre underground vessel, holding 18.4 million litres of water, may not be visible from ground level, H. John Murphy made a very visible mark on Barrie’s landscape, according to Mayor Jeff Lehman, adding that much of 2017’s infrastructure in the city is based on Murphy’s vision.

“That vision helped form our community,” the mayor said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “He was highly regarded by employees and residents alike and his significant contributions to the community have had a lasting impact on Barrie as we know it today.”

Murphy joined the Barrie PUC in 1940, but his engineering prowess was soon recognized during war time and he volunteered in 1942 and was later assigned to the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the 2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade.

He was in one of the first engineer support units to follow the fighting troops into France on D-Day in June 1944.

“He was responsible for several innovations in weapons systems and combat vehicles used by the Allied armies,” Lehman said. “An example was a redesign of the wiring of the amphibious Sherman M4 medium tank known as the ‘Murphy system’.”

Upon demobilization in 1946 from the army, Murphy returned to the Barrie PUC and during his years there he oversaw and directed the expansion of the city’s water and electrical systems as Barrie rapidly grew.

“The efficiency of the PUC during his tenure, notably in terms of low rates and the infrequency of power outages, was a major factor in the city’s ability to attract industry,” Lehman said.

