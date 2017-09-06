The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Robert Andrews is a 49-year-old white male, standing five-foot-11 and weighing 181 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is serving a sentence of two years and six months for attempted murder, criminal harassement and failing to comply with a probation order.

Andrew is known to frequent the Barrie, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton and London areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.