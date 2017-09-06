A work crew from Gym Con carefully peel away masking tape after painting the unique lines on the floor of the new children's department at Harvest Bible Chapel, Wednesday.

The church, which relocated to the former Army, Navy, Air Force Club facility on Anne Street South, has been busy finishing up renovations and are offering tours this week on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The church is also celebrating with a block party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details, visit www.harvestbarrie.ca/grandopening.