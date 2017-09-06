The name has changed only slightly, but the need for art remains the same.

Georgian College’s new Arch and Helen Brown Design and Digital Arts Centre opened in the former Community Care Access Centre (CCAC) or really former Woolworths department store location on Ross Street, Wednesday.

Unlike the initial incarnation called the Helen and Arch Brown Visual Arts Centre – still running on the original college site – this arts campus offers students new digital-age opportunities its namesakes never imagined.

“I remember talking to my father 10 years or so ago about having this built, and he would be thrilled to see it actually happening. He thought it was important to bring students downtown,” said Jane Jackson, whose father Arch Brown – often called ‘Mr. Barrie’ for his generosity in the community and the college – died in November 2009.

“Education was important to both of my parents,” she told 100 dignitaries, Georgian staff and faculty at the morning event, before 250 students rushed in at noon for their first day of classes.

“The arts were important to them and they took an interest in renowned artists, but also took an interest in students and local artists,” she said. “Digital arts weren’t really in their realm of understanding, but I know they would encourage the students here.”

Plans for the 17,000-square-foot downtown campus were kicked around as early as 2006, but it wasn’t until the college’s currently under-construction Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre was shown to be on-budget and on-schedule, that the new design centre was considered, said Georgian president and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes.

Calling the technology centre a “catalyst for change,” West-Moynes said renovating the new arts centre was a unified effort.

“In a little more than a year, securing the property, renovating it from top to bottom and moving in all the equipment has been a mammoth undertaking of our staff,” West-Moynes said.

“From the architectural design to actually having you here is probably the shortest time span I’ve ever seen a project like this go,” she added.

With a renovation price tag of approximately $1.5 million, West-Moynes said she believes the new campus signals positive change for downtown Barrie.

“We think it’s good for our county, we think it’s good for our city and Georgian is proud to lead a project that will help invigorate part of our downtown core,” she said.

Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall called the college a great partner that drives the economy while boosting area businesses.

“Internationally, a lot of people discover us by going to Georgian College,” Marshall said. “Forty-four per cent of the students are from out of town, but 66% of the graduates actually list the County of Simcoe as their permanent residence.

“So they come to discover us, they stay, they get employed, they work and enjoy the quality of life,” Marshal added. “And the attraction was Georgian College.”

The new centre will host Georgian’s digital photography and imaging courses, as well as digital video, graphic design and production programs.

Mayor Jeff Lehman said he recalls shopping at the Woolworths on Bayfield Street.

“I remember running up the stairs here, the toy department at Woolworths which was just here,” Lehman said, pointing to an area in front of the podium in the design centre’s new foyer.

“And a little bit later running into the kids’ and menswear section which is just here,” he pointed again to the delight of the crowd.

Fast-forwarding a few years, Lehman said bringing digital media programs downtown will help local businesses grow and succeed in the digital age.

“And that means the mission of these programs, the mission of this campus and the growth of these programs will benefit our entire economy, from manufacturing to real estate services, to retail to tourism and all the other ways that great design can bring value to the economy,” Lehman said.

“So this is a day to celebrate, not just for the downtown but indeed for the entire economy, but it’s also a day to really celebrate the downtown because the impact of having 250 students in our core, in this location I don’t think can be over-stated,” he said. “All the services and the small businesses and large that have committed to our core, really see this as a significant shot in the arm for the downtown economy.”

Second-year graphics design student Lauren Nymann said she feels the downtown location will broaden hers, and the other students’ chances, of working and making business connections in Barrie.

“And the downtown also has a few of my favourite places to eat, so that’s a definite perk as well,” Nymann said and finished by saying, “I have grown up in Barrie and I really love this city, so I really appreciate that the city is putting so much work into improving the downtown area.”

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1