INNISFIL – A young woman was charged with child abandonment on Saturday.

South Simcoe police were called to an Alcona coffee shop about an intoxicated patron at approximately 5:40 a.m.

Officers located a woman, not dressed for the cold weather, who was taken to the station to sober up.

While in custody, the woman told officers she needed to get home to Barrie to care for her one-year-old child.

Barrie Police officers went to the woman's home and located the toddler that had been left alone.

The child was in good health and was turned over to a responsible family member.

The 19-year-old Barrie woman was charged with child abandonment and possession of marijuana.