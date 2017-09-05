An Innisfil woman has been arrested on charges of theft after police received numerous tips about her identity.

Police had asked for the public’s help locating a man and woman who were caught stealing various items of clothing from the used-clothing store Plato’s Closet on Commerce Park in Barrie’s south end on Aug. 1st.

Staff noticed the pair removing security sensors and tags off the several items and confronted them. Although they turned over the clothing to the clerk, staff later noticed the man had left the store wearing stolen shoes and a jacket.

The woman was charged with theft and mischief under $5,000 and has a court date later this month.

Police are still looking for a white male, approximately 25 years of age, with a medium build, 180 pounds and about five-foot-eight-inches in height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.