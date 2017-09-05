That's a wrap for hockey camp at Barrie Molson Centre
The sixth annual Ace Bailey’s Summer Hockey Camp recently wrapped up at the Barrie Molson Centre.
Over the course of two weeks, 90 players between the ages of six and 16 years old participated in the camp.
“The sound of pucks hitting the boards, kids laughing and the smell of the dressing rooms puts a smile on my face,” said camp director Tim ‘Ace’ Bailey.