CLEARVIEW TWP. – A woman was busted twice in a dozen minutes.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Highway 26 and County Road 7 Tuesday morning.

Huronia West provincial police say the crash involved a grey Nissan vehicle that rear-ended a black Chevrolet that was stopped at a red light.

The female driver of the Nissan told police she hit the vehicle in front of her because she was looking at the distracted driving ticket she’d been given 11 minutes earlier.

The 19-year-old Clearview Township woman was charged with careless driving charges in addition to the distracted driving offence.