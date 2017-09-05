A con artist walked away with a tidy profit and a pair of socks.

Barrie police say a man targeted a Georgian Mall employee by paying for a low-priced item with $100-bill on Aug. 22.

Prior to the employee giving back the man’s change, he quickly engaged the store clerk in a series of quick money exchanges leaving the employee confused. The man walked out with a profit and the socks he never paid for.

Police say the quick-change scam targets inexperienced employees/cashiers by paying for low-priced items with large bills.

In some instances, people work in teams of two, where one person handles the money exchange while the second person causes a distraction. To avoid being a victim to the scam, police tell clerks to complete the transaction for the purchase and close the cash register.

If the customer is asking to exchange bills, be wary of a scam and contact a manager before engaging in further interactions.

Police are looking for a black man, between the ages of 45 to 50 years, who has a medium build. He was wearing a white T-shirt under a jean shirt, blue jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.