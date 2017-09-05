Local farm hosts provincial horse championships

Nearly 120 equestrians galloped into Oro-Medonte Township on the long weekend to show off their skills and those of their horses.

The Ontario Horse Trials Association (OHTA) held its senior provincial championships at Glen Oro Farm, near Jarratt. The competitors took the horses through three events, including dressage and cross country Saturday, and jumping Sunday.

Ian Roberts has been designing equestrian cross-country courses for a number of years and is certified in the practice by Equestrian Canada. When he designs a course, he wants the riders to showcase their skill sets.

"Basically, you're testing their training," he said. "You're testing how they've prepared, that they have a certain set of skills for each level."

During the weekend, the riders' competency ranged from relatively novice to those who recently competed in the 2015 Pan Am Games. It was the first year the OHTA split its junior and senior championships.

An event such as the provincial championship can be part of the process in moving on to international competition. The scores the riders received during the event at Glen Oro are essential to move between categories and advance in the sport.

Roberts likes to challenge his riders when they enter one of his courses, but never in a way that could jeopardize the well-being of either the rider or the horse.

"There'll be some problems, I hope. That's the goal," he said. "(But) safety is a prime concern with this sport. You certainly don't want any accidents ... We design with that in mind and hope we achieve that."

