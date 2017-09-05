Police are looking for three people they believe stole electric dog-training collars from Cabela’s store on Aug. 2.

On video surveillance, a woman was observed concealing eight electric dog collars under her shirt with the assistance of two men accompanying her.

All three suspects fled the store undetected and were last seen leaving the area on foot.

Police are looking for a white male, with a medium build approximately six-feet tall. He was wearing an orange baseball cap, a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

The woman is described as a woman of south or Middle-East or west Asian colouring. She has a thin build and is approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall. She had brown hair pulled back into a ponytail. She was wearing a black T-shirt and pants, with a light-coloured scarf on top.

The third man is described as a white male with a heavy build and approximately five-foot-11-inches tall. He was wearing a dark blue baseball hat, blue T-shirt shirt, dark shorts and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com.