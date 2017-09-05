INNISFIL -

Look along any roadway in Innisfil, and you’ll see phragmites towering over the road, topped with a dark brown seed plume.

It’s an invasive species, and it’s out of control.

Last year, Innisfil manager of operations Jason Inwood first became aware of the threat to waterways and wetlands posed by Phragmites australis, the common reed.

Phragmites, native to Eurasia, has become an aggressive invader in North America, thriving in ditches and wetlands to form dense stands – and crowding out native vegetation and wildlife species. It spreads both by rhizomes (underground shoots) and by seeds; each plume produces up to 2,000 seeds.

The reed can grow to a height of over four metres, creating sightline problems for motorists. And its rhizomes secrete phyto-toxins that repress the growth of other plants, including crops.

Inwood and his department attended workshops, launched an effort to map the locations of stands of phragmites, creating an inventory of problem areas, and began looking at a partnership with the County of Simcoe, which is also looking at control measures along county roads.

What they found was shocking: phragmites is more widespread than originally thought, and is already established in some local wetlands.

“Once you know what it is, you see it everywhere,” Inwood said, and this year the invader has spread further.

Especially at risk are municipal drains in a municipality prone to flooding. The dense growth of phragmites can impede the flow of water. “If we don’t get control (of phragmites) that’s going to drive the cost of maintenance even higher,” Inwood warned.

But plans to implement controls are facing roadblocks. One has been the weather.

Another, the limited availability of contractors, who can carry out the cut-and-spray operation approved for Phragmites control.

And although the County of Simcoe did implement Phragmites control along Highway 90 last year, according Brent Price, county municipal law enforcement officer, the county does not have a specific program to control phragmites.

“We are aware that some lower-tier municipalities are undertaking plans to combat phragmites. It is our understanding that this has included mechanical control (cutting) with what appears to be poor results,” Price said, suggesting that bodies like the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority and Nature Conservancy of Canada may play a bigger role.

In the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, where the reed is spreading along roadsides and has invaded some low-lying, wetland areas including the Holland Marsh, director of community services Terry Foran has said that the municipality is not currently considering a program of control.

“While we recognize the spread of phragmites as a problem, the plant has not yet been listed as a noxious weed,” Foran said, suggesting that a program to combat the invasive species might be considered in the future, “providing we understand what success the county may be able to achieve.”

That leaves the Town of Innisfil alone on the front lines, as it begins to implement its program in the next week or so.

“We’ve put some priority areas we want to get treated,” Inwood said. “Our approach is to protect the most sensitive area, which is Lake Simcoe,” planning to “wet cut” stands of phragmites along roadsides in closest proximity to the lake.

In the wet-cut process, the blades are sprayed with herbicide, to hopefully kill the plants and sterilize the seeds.

Although the control program has been delayed later than hoped, “we’re still in the window to get the work done,” Inwood noted.

As for the town being on its own, in its efforts, he pointed out, “We’re a municipality that likes to pride ourself on doing things differently, and being first.”