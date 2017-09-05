Over a beer and a raucous game of cribbage, four men agreed to share the pot if one of their eight tickets was chosen in the Barrie legion’s Catch the Ace lottery.

On Aug. 27, Jim Ronald took that call.

“I picked up the phone and said ‘I won, didn’t I?’,” Ronald said on Tuesday.

Because he’s visually impaired, Ronald, 59, said when he heard the mechanical voice of the phone say ‘the W. C. Legion’ on Sunday, he knew who was calling and why.

“I wish I could keep the whole amount,” he said with a laugh of the $30,000 jackpot.

“But when we bought the eight tickets – you can only buy two each – I said we should split it and we all agreed,” Ronald said

“I don’t think we shook hands or anything. We just said we’d split it, so we did.”

Ronald and his three friends, Jerry Smith, Bruce Kennedy and Bruce Hunt have played cribbage at Barrie’s Royal Canadian Legion every Monday afternoon for several years.

With more than 1,400 tickets sold, the cribbage players were caught up in the excitement of the local lottery, based on the success of the Chase the Ace lottery in St. Kevin’s Parish in St. John’s, NL.

Last week, a lucky Maritime winner took home more than $2 million, and the church itself made a tidy bundle while the charitable lottery ran.

The Barrie legion’s lottery began in January.

After two false starts where the ace was located in the first week – twice – the late August round was labelled the Must Go Draw with organizers promising to pull cards until the ace was uncovered.

The local lottery has a maximum payout of about $30,000 because its licence falls under a City of Barrie bylaw, rather than through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

To play the legion’s Catch the Ace game, each ticket buyer chooses a number between one and 52 – marked on plain envelopes with a random playing card tucked inside – and writes their number on their ticket which goes into a large barrel.

More than one person can choose each number, explained Steve Glover, spokesperson for the Barrie legion.

After a maximum of 1,000 tickets have been sold each week, one is drawn from a large barrel and that winner wins approximately $1,000.

If the ace of spades is inside the envelope, they also win the growing jackpot. If the ace isn’t uncovered, the jackpot grows each week until the ace is found.

Unlike the Maritime draws, the ticket-holder doesn’t have to be in the building to win, said Glover.

A dozen local charities, including the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, Hospice Simcoe, Special Olympics Ontario and the Barrie legion have been donation recipients as the lottery has continued throughout the year.

“We don’t have enough funds to keep this building going,” Glover said by way of explaining why the legion itself is one of the charities.

“Things are breaking down – it was built in the 1970s – and its upkeep is all on the backs of the volunteers and working class heroes,” he said.

Thanks to volunteers, like Frank Beasley of the Elmvale legion, Barrie has sold tickets across the county.

In other cities, such as Orillia, they haven’t had as much success with the playing-card lottery.

“We’ve been running it almost a year and it’s pitiful,” said Cindy Cassels, branch manager of the Royal Canadian Legion in Orillia.

Unlike Barrie’s legion, Orillia’s lottery licence is through the AGCO, so its jackpot could reach $1 million, Cassels said.

“Right now, the jackpot is at about $2,800. It just didn’t take off here,” she said.

The president of the Orillia legion and organizer of the Catch the Ace lottery through the Orillia bingo hall, Rick Purcell, said he hopes more exposure will boost ticket sales of its lottery.

“We’re hoping when we get our first winner, that should generate some interest,” Purcell said.

Now that Ronald and his cribbage buddies have won the jackpot, the legion has bought another lottery licence and is already selling tickets for the next draw.

“I’ve been buying tickets the whole time,” said Fern Taillefer, president of the peacekeeping association, as he bought tickets on Tuesday.

“The money goes to good causes, so it’s a win/win,” he said.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1