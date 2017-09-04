Hundreds of people gathered at Sunnidale Park on Labour Day Monday to show their support for unions and their efforts to support workers.

Hosted by the Barrie and District Labour Council, the annual event included fun events for youngsters as well as displays courtesy of various organizations.

"It's important that everybody celebrates Labour Day and to acknowledge what we have won for labour for people in the work force," said Derrick Smith, council vice-president and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. "We need to work together to improve situations in the work place."

The event was open to the public and everybody was welcome, not just unionized workers and their supporters, he added.

"We're trying to show that we are out there for everybody and not just ourselves," Smith said "We try to do whatever we can for the communities we're involved in, whether they are unionized or not.

"Trying get any kind of change for the general working class has been a challenge throughout the years. We always have to be trying to move forward."

The rich are getting more rich every day and companies are making record profits, Smith added.

"Having a union is a way for workers to have somebody at their back all the time," he said. "Your concerns get heard more when you are in a union. One voice by itself isn't very loud but the more voices you have saying the same message at the same, the louder that message can be."

Anita Johnson-Ford, president of the Barrie and District Labour Council, said one of the campaigns the Ontario Federation of Labour is doing is the Make It Fair campaign.

"It's an educational campaign and they have (asked) the provincial Liberal government to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour," she said. "Especially in areas of the GTA where the cost of living is so high and even here in Barrie. That $15 an hour has to go farther than $11.40 an hour."

The Canadian Labour of Congress is also promoting is "pharmacare for all", she added.

"We want reduced drug costs that everyone can afford,´ Johnson-Ford said.

Smith said he sees a future for unions in Canada.

"It depends how hard the elites try to knock them down. The further down you try to push somebody, the more they try to push back," he said. "If they continue to try and step on people the way they have, then I see a good future for unions because we're going to need them more than we ever did before."

