Chisholm cradles through life's obstacles

When the Barrie Lakeshores selected Connor Chisholm with the 13th pick in the Jr. A lacrosse draft in 2017, the team knew that they were getting a hot prospect.

Born and raised in Caledon, Chisholm's parents filled his schedule with sports even from a young age. Like many across Canada, the 17-year-old calls his folks a 'hockey family.'

"Hockey was always what I grew up with. I thought that was my real passion," said Chisholm, who was enrolled into competitive hockey at the age of five.

If it hadn't been for his former teammate Bryce Thompson, Chisholm, who excelled as hockey player with the AAA Mississauga Senators, could be playing in the OHL.

His passion for lacrosse grew from the moment he first cradled a ball.

"I jumped right into rep tryouts, never did house league or anything, first time touching a lacrosse stick and I just loved it," said Chisholm.

The gifted athlete played both sports competitively for many years, but he was eventually starting to burn out.

"It came to a point where I had to make a choice," Chisholm said, "I was missing too many games going to tournaments, so that wasn't fair to my teammates and coaches that I wasn't there all of the time."

At around 11 years of age, Chisholm dropped down from AAA to AA hockey, hoping to strike a greater balance, but eventually he knew that he would have to choose between the two sports.

This cross roads came just a few years later.

"I decided going into my grade nine year that I was going to stop playing hockey so I could focus on my academics first and then my lacrosse ability second," said Chisholm.

"That's when I decided that lacrosse did something for me that nothing else could," he added.

The positioning, emphasis on hand-eye co-ordination, and offensive and defensive alignments make hockey and lacrosse similar sports.

Although, there are several differences. Hockey is played on skates, lacrosse on running shoes. A lacrosse stick has a pocket making it easier for players to protect the ball, whereas in hockey, players are more exposed when stickhandling the puck.

The ability to dominate possession is what draws offensively-minded players like Chisholm to the Canadian national summer sport.

"Hockey is more like give and take, it's so much easier to mess up. It's so much back-and-forth play," differentiated Chisholm. "But in lacrosse you get to control the play a lot more if you have the ball on your stick."

At the beginning of his Lakeshores season Chisholm was timid, hesitant to take chances in front of new teammates and coaches.

As the season progressed and the Lakeshores traded many of their top players, the rookie was called upon to step up.

"Once that opportunity arose I didn't have a choice, it didn't matter if I messed up because someone needed to do it," said the Lakeshores forward, who tallied 10 goals and eight assists on the season.

Chisholm lives and breathes lacrosse. He enters his grade 12 year at The Hill Academy Prep School in Vaughan this fall. The school specializes in lacrosse and hockey, athletes spend one period each day practising their sport.

For Chisholm, he is just as keen to improve in lacrosse as he is in the classroom.

If all goes according to plan the athlete, who loves learning, will be attending an Ivy league school in the fall of 2019. Chisholm has given his verbal commitment to go to Cornell University in New York.

"I've committed to the process of admissions at Cornell University. With the help of all the coaches they help me get in. I've got to get my SAT scores right and keep my grade average right," said the aspiring scholar.

Cornell is sought after for its academic rigour but also its athletic prowess, especially in lacrosse.

"I'm a real logistics guy. I love lacrosse and I want to carry that with me through my life," said Chisholm. "You have to choose your school route not just on lacrosse because lacrosse isn't going to always be there and it's not going to always pay the bills."