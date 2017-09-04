Heather Kirk has a way of bringing history to life and anchoring it to present day. If possible, she also brings it home to the neighbourhood. In this case, just down the road from Barrie in the Yonge street area of Newmarket.

Her latest book, Seeking Peace: The Quakers, delves into one of the longest non-violent resistance movements and tells the story of some of key people involved in the group.

Their accomplishments range from a 1947 Nobel Peace Prize for their relief work in Europe during the war to fighting for religious tolerance, the abolishment of slavery, improvements to prison and mental hospitals and more, all of it in a non-violent way. They even fought to stop nuclear testing by the U.S. in the 1950s and several of their attempts are detailed in the book, including a riveting sail into the path of danger -- at the helm of that ship was Captain Bert Bigelow, a Quaker.

Individual Quakers have also received Nobel Peace prizes and one man, Philip Baker, an English-born son of a Canadian businessman also won an Olympic medal for running in 1920. He was the only person in history to have won both.

"What interested me about this project (was) I did the solidarity project, a non-violent resistance movement," said Kirk citing her previous book. Be Not Afraid was an introduction for youth and adults to the Polish movement.

"The Polish one endured 10 years (1981-89/90) before the Poles threw off the Soviet rulers. I was looking for another group that used non-violent resistance to reach its end.

"Martin Luther King Jr. had been done. Ghandi, same, but the Quakers... I have Quaker ancestors and had heard stories about them."

She has designed the book as an exploration into the 360-year-old Quakers worldwide and it contains stores of what they said. Kirk has alternated narrative blocks with visual images, jokes, quotes, quizzes, questions, "geographies," mini-biographies, brief dramatic scenes, timelines, and even a song to encourage skimming and scanning.

It contains includes close to 100 drawings, paintings, maps, and photographs. It also contains mention of nearby landmarks such as the Sharon Temple, a national historic site built in the village of Sharon by a group of Quakers who broke away from the Yonge Street Meeting House during the War of 1812. They called themselves The Children of Peace.

"One thing I thought I would find is you have to be deeply religious to mount a non-violent resistance in the face of personal attack but the history was varied," said Kirk. "Circumstances changed things in Upper Canada during the War of 1812. The Quakers had a hard time of it -- they were promised they would not have to take up arms -- but had to pay (instead) with farm wagons and horses.

"They felt they should have freedom of religion but paying something was aiding and abetting the war. They had no problem with paying taxes but didn't want it to go to war (so they were) put in jail or beaten up."

Kirk was born in London, Ont. and came to Barrie when her husband Jack Winzer started working at Georgian College. She taught writing courses at the college through part-time studies for 20 years until 2009. She is the author of numerous books, most non-fiction including several about world-famous Canadian novelist Mazo de la Roche, as well as two novels for young adults.

Seeking Peace: The Quakers is available through Borealis Press at borealispress.com.