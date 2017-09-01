he province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into an incident involving a man who had two fingers severed last year while in the custody of Barrie police.

Two of his left-hand digits were amputated during an altercation at police headquarters.

Officers involved in the incident have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Special Investigations Unit.

According to the SIU, the 38-year-old man was arrested by Barrie police on Aug. 1, 2016 for being intoxicated in a public place.

SIU acting director Joseph Martino said in his report that while being escorted to a cell, the man physically resisted officers’ efforts to close the cell door.

“He grabbed the door and was trying to pull it open while the (subject officer) was trying to pull it closed,” Martino stated.

Police employees then grabbed the cell door and tried to close it several times, but the man placed his fingers on the edge of the door, preventing it from closing, the report added.

According to Martino’s statement, police employees told the man “several times” to move his hand and the officer used his right arm to reach into the cell to push the complainant away from the door.

The police employee and the officer were eventually able to close the cell door, at which point they left the cell area, the report adds.

According to Martino, when the officer returned to the hallway, he noted that there was blood on his right arm and the witness officer told him that the man in custody had been injured.

“The (subject officer) then returned to the cell area and observed that the complainant’s left ring and middle fingers were covered in blood. The (officer) tried to get the complainant out of the cell to take him to hospital, but the complainant refused.

“The complainant finally came out of the cell, his hands were placed in bags and (a witness officer) gave the (subject officer) a bag with a piece of the complainant’s finger in it, which he brought to hospital with him.”

Once at the hospital, the man underwent a procedure to close the wounds of his injured fingers.

In his report, Martino said at the initial stages of the investigation, police gave the complainant “every opportunity to return to his home, but when he refused to do so and stepped out onto the sidewalk, he was arrested.

“I am satisfied that the complainant was subject to arrest for being intoxicated in a public place once he left the property. As such, the arrest of the complainant was legally justified in the circumstances,” he said.

With respect to the force used by officers in dealing with the man once in custody, Martino said the man’s injuries were not caused by them.

“In fact, from viewing both the booking video and the cell video, officers did no more than push the complainant into his cell, when he refused to co-operate and enter voluntarily,” Martino said. “The injury to the complainant’s hand appears to have been an unfortunate accident brought about when the officers were attempting to lodge the complainant in the cell and he continually put his hand in the path of the cell door in order to prevent it closing.

“I cannot find that there was any intention on (officers’) part to do harm to the complainant,” he added. “I find that the injuries to the complainant were caused by his own actions in placing his hand in the path of the cell door as it was being closed; that the officers, in all likelihood, did not see the location of the complainant’s left hand, as it was not visible from their vantage point and is not seen on the cell video; and that the complainant’s injuries were as a result of an unfortunate accident.”

